Glenda is a 3-year-old female cat with short soft fur. She is sweet and likes to be pet.

Glenda is shy at the shelter as she is scared of other cats, she would do well in a home as an only pet, or maybe with a well mannered dog.

To inquire about Glenda or any of the other animals at the El Dorado County Animal Shelter, please call 530 573 7925.