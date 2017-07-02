South Lake Tahoe to host Fourth of July parade, motorists can expect traffic delays | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The annual Fourth of July parade and after party return to South Lake Tahoe Tuesday, July 4.

The parade route will run from the "Y" — where California Route 89 and U.S. 50 intersect — to Bijou Community Park off of Al Tahoe Blvd. beginning at 10 a.m.

According to the city, response to the parade was outstanding, with more than 75 vehicle and float entries and over 200 walkers slated to participate.

The parade honors our local veterans, who will serve as the parade marshals, and the American Legion Post 795, a small post of 94 members. Post 795 is one of three posts in California that own its own building and land, according to a press release, and it is in need of updating. A GoFundMe account has been established at http://www.gofundme.com/LegionPost795.

Following the parade, there will be an after party at Bijou Community Park featuring a BBQ with all proceeds going to the American Legion.

Local on-air personality Howie Nave of KRLT's show "Howie's Morning Rush" and host at The Improv at Harveys will be host/emcee for the parade and will be announcing in front of Lake Tahoe Unified District school bus garage on Al Tahoe Boulevard. That area, located across from Rite Aid, provides a perfect viewing location of the parade, as the parade will be pausing in front of the bus garage.

Parade participants are to be in formation by 9 a.m. on California Route 89. The parade will also be live streamed online at http://www.tahoeweathercam.com.

Motorists can expect delays from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the two eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 from the "Y" to Al Tahoe Boulevard as there will be a rolling closure for the parade. The two westbound lanes of U.S. 50 from Stateline to the "Y" will remain open. Motorists can except traffic to be slow. The city encourages motorists to use Pioneer Trail during and immediately following the parade.