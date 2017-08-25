Free music at Heavenly Village continues with Jake’s Garage and Take Out

What: Jake’s Garage and Take Out

If you go …

Heavenly Village's free outdoor summer concert series approaches its end with two shows this weekend: On Friday, Aug. 25, Jake's Garage takes the stage before Take Out follows on Saturday, Aug. 26.

"Jake's Garage 5.0 is a Reno-based cover band, playing hits from the '70s, '80s and today," states the band's Facebook biography.

The five-member group is made up of guitarist Vince Lotito, drummer David Hughes, bassist Johnny Sutter, singer Kristan Burchett and keyboardist Jake Armer.

Like Jake's Garage, Take Out is a cover band that also specializes in classic and modern hits. The group's repertoire includes songs from artists such as Journey, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars, among others.

"Take Out will keep you on the dance floor all night with its fantastic blend of great dance songs… Don't miss 'em!" states the group's online biography.

Jeff Merrick (guitar and vocals), Angie Bryan (vocals), Scott MacDonald (keyboards, guitar), Mitch Mitchell (drums) and Nick Felczer (bass) are the members that make up the Sacramento-based band.

Recommended Stories For You

Both Heavenly Village performances begin at 5 p.m., are free to the public and held either between Gunbarrel Tavern and Fire + Ice, or in front of Azul Latin Kitchen.

More information about the series is available at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action