Fresh Bakin’s The Great Depressurization heads to Tahoe MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Fresh Bakin's 9th annual Great Depressurization is headed to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa from Monday, Sept. 4, through Tuesday, Sept. 7.

So, what is it?

"Four days and three nights of main stage music, pool-side DJs and late-night parties after Burning Man at various locations," states The Great Depressurization's Facebook page.

While the event has been held at various Reno venues in the past, the South Shore outpost was a new addition this summer.

Book a room at MontBleu and enjoy shuttles to Zephyr Cove and Round Hill beaches in addition to activities like hiking, swimming, fishing, paddleboarding and more.

"This year's Reno event will include music, comedy, rejuvenation and celebration spread across nine connected venues within three connected resorts including: two rooftop swimming pools, The Laugh Factory Comedy Club, The Circus Midway, Novi Nightclub, Aura Nightclub, El Jefe's Cantina, Rum Bullions and many more," states the Facebook page for the event.

According to the site, The Great Depressurization is a popular way to conclude your time at Burning Man.

"Revered around the world as the mid-way point between the festival world and 'the default world,' the event traditionally hosts three days of pool parties and three nights of concert performances," continues the Facebook page.

MontBleu offers packages beginning at $120. Learn more about the event at http://www.greatdepressurization.com or http://www.montbleuresort.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action