Fundraising underway for Lake Tahoe family displaced by New Year’s Eve fire | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Fundraising is underway for a Round Hill family displaced by a house fire on New Year’s Eve.

A gofundme page was established less than a day after a single-structure fire ravaged the home. Three family pets died in the fire, the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District reported early Sunday morning.

The gofundme post identified the residents as Joanna Janowicz, also known as Asia and a long-time general manager at Casey’s in Round Hill, and her 5-year-old son Kian. Janowicz’s boyfriend, Joe, also lived at the home, according to the post, which was created by Amber Jones Madsen.

The family was out at dinner when the fire started.

“Today is a very hard day for them and there will be many hard days ahead so they will definitely be needing our love & support!” the post states. “They are going to need everything but at the moment there is really no place to collect things so at this time the best way we [can support] them is collecting funds for them until they can get into a new place.”

As of midnight, the page had raised $435. The Red Cross was assisting the family, according to the the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District.

Firefighters found a heavily involved structure fire when they responded around 8 p.m. Saturday. Crews were able to contain the fire and knock it down within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as the investigation is still in progress, the district noted early Sunday morning.