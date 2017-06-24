George Whittell High class of 2017 ready to ’embrace new adventures’ after commencement ceremony | TahoeDailyTribune.com

George Whittell High School sent off the class of 2017 Saturday afternoon, signaling the end of one era and the beginning of another for the 24 seniors.

Graduating senior Chelsea Brockett opened the ceremony with the national anthem, followed by GWHS principal Crespin Esquivel's speech. His message to the students was to be prepared for life's ups and downs and take them in stride.

"Don't let the fear of failure stop you from achieving your dreams," said Esquivel. "Set high goals, even if they aren't that complex, and don't shy away from a challenge."

Valedictorian Scott Harris, who moved to Nevada from Britain at age 8, recalled his journey from being new to the United States to being immersed in GWHS culture.

"Remember the value of hard work," said Harris. "Most people aren't going to be exceptional at what they do, but through training at a sport or studying, we can all be exceptional people."

Salutatorian Aspen Kidd followed Harris with her speech. Although she said one of the downsides of being the salutatorian was that she had to give a speech, her message was to be the most authentic version of yourself that you can be.

"Be authentic to yourself," she said. "It's more important who you are rather than what you accomplish."

Senior class president Marissa Maidman followed Kidd as she addressed the class of 2017 with a message of moving forward confidently.

"Embrace new adventures," she said. "I remember being new at school and not knowing what to expect, and now I'm here in front of you all."

Teri White, Douglas County School District superintendent, closed the ceremony with her speech. She explained to the students that trusting and listening to yourself can be an invaluable tool.

"Listen to your inner-voice," she said. "Use it to carry you forward."