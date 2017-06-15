Glenbook resident takes gold medals in New Zealand World Masters Games | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Not many people in their 70s can say they actively compete in athletic events that are reminiscent of the Olympic Games.

For Glenbrook, Nevada, resident Bill Harvey, he does just that and does it successfully.

Harvey competed in the April World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, and took gold medals in the discus and shot put. The WMG is held every four years and accepts competitors who are 35 and older. Harvey is now WMG's world champion in shot put and discus for the 70-to-74 age division.

There were 28,000 competitors in 28 sports over a 10-day period at the most recent games. The event was the largest of its kind that New Zealand has hosted.

The 71-year-old said he's happy with how he fared and is already thinking about moving forward.

"Going into my third year in the age group in 2018 will be difficult," said Harvey. "It is like going backwards in high school. You start as a senior and finish as a freshman. A former two time Norwegian Olympian will be 70 next year to make things even tougher when I am 72."

Earlier this year, Harvey earned world champion titles at the World Masters Association's indoor Games in Seoul, South Korea. In 2016, he did the same at the WMA outdoor meet in Perth, Australia. WMA and WMG are two separate bodies that hold athletic events. Harvey also earned the title of world champion at the most recent World Senior Games, another organization that hosts similar events.