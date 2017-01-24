Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for 50 counties, including El Dorado | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Monday evening for 50 counties across California — including El Dorado — due to damaging winter storms.

The proclamation will help communities “recover from severe winter storms that have caused flooding, mudslides, erosion, debris flow and damages to roads and highways,” according to a statement released by Brown’s office.

The declaration instructs Caltrans to ask for immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program. It also orders the state Office of Emergency Services to assist local governments.

Counties included in the declaration are: Alameda, Alpine, Butte, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, Humboldt, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Modoc, Monterey, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Tuolumne, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba.

Brown said “conditions of extreme peril” exist in these counties due to damages totaling in the tens of millions of dollars.