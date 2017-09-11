Grinding, paving work on Highway 89 from Squaw Valley to Truckee

A section of State Highway 89 from Squaw Valley to Truckee will be getting a new surface as grinding and paving work begins on Sunday evening, Sept. 10.

"Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes when the work starts tonight at 8 p.m. and goes around the clock until noon Friday (Sept. 15). All the work is expected to be complete by the end of the construction season next month," the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app on iTunes or Google Play.