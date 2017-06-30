Gypsy rock group Diego’s Umbrella headlines Live at Lakeview | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

South Shore's Live at Lakeview summer concert series continues this week with performances from 4 Piece Puzzle and Diego's Umbrella on Thursday, July 6.

The evening begins with local group 4 Piece Puzzle at 4:30 p.m.

"The band's original and dirty sound has evolved into a tight fusion of funk and blues laced with a heavy dose of psychedelic rock and jazz punk," states the group's Facebook biography.

"Nothing is off the table. We may even play with some glitchy stops to tickle the toes of the dubsteppers."

After 4 Piece Puzzle's set, the night of funk continues with San Francisco-based Diego's Umbrella.

"Night after night they effortlessly blend eastern European sounds, marching drums, beautiful harmonies and catchy hooks with a showmanship that has all the fire and unpredictability of youth, marked by a chiseled refinement of years of experience on the road," states the band's online biography.

"Continuously touring abroad has always fed their aesthetic, and has resulted in incorporating the scales of klezmer, the strings of flamenco, and the energy of punk rock."

The gypsy rock band is no stranger to Lake Tahoe, and has played the Lakeview Commons stage in previous years.

Live at Lakeview is held at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Lakeview Avenue each Thursday throughout the summer.

Parking at the venue is limited, with additional options available at the South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center on Rufus Allen Boulevard. A free bike valet is offered at Lakeview Commons each week.

Visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com for more information.

— Lake Tahoe Action