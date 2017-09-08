Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Lake Tahoe hosts UFC 215 viewing party

Fresh off the hype that surrounded the bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on Saturday, Aug. 26, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is hosting another viewing party for the upcoming UFC fights this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the venue opens its Vinyl Showroom for two title fights as Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson takes on Ray "The Tazmexican Devil" Borg and Amanda "The Lioness" Nunes battles Valentina "Bullet" Schevchenko.

The women's fight was originally scheduled for July 8, but Nunes backed out due to illness and feeling "less than 100 percent," according to the UFC website.

"Nunes is in a curious position heading into Saturday's co-main event — she's the reigning, defending, undisputed women's bantamweight champion, yet she still feels like both an underdog and an underappreciated talent," continues the organization's site.

In addition to the bouts themselves, the party at Hard Rock also offers table service — call 775-443-7008 to reserve.

While the main card starts at 7 p.m. and early prelims begin at 3:30 p.m., the venue does not open its doors until 4 p.m., one hour before the second round of prelims kicks off.

General admission tickets cost $15 and guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend. Purchase tickets and learn more online at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

The venue is located at 50 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

— Lake Tahoe Action