Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe celebrates 2 years in business | TahoeDailyTribune.com

It has been two years since Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe opened its doors.

To celebrate, Hard Rock is inviting the public to stop by Saturday, Jan. 28, for a party featuring cake and champagne, a mini-guitar giveaway, gaming promotions and a concert to bang your head to.

The celebration begins at 3 p.m. with cake and champagne on the casino floor, according to a press release from Hard Rock. Later that evening Back N Black, an AC/DC tribute band, will take the stage inside Vinyl at 9 p.m. Tickets for the concert are free for backstage pass members and $10 for non-members. Tickets are available online at hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com. Those attending must be 21 or older to attend.

As part of this celebration, Hard Rock will be giving guests the opportunity at $2 million through its “fame game” promotion. The fame game will run throughout the month of January and into February, with the grand finale on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe opened in 2015 after full renovations to the property. It offers 539 rooms, a roughly 25,000- square-foot casino, retail store, multiple restaurants and bars, and live entertainment both indoors and out.

For more information on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, visit hardrockcasinolaketaho.com or facebook.com/hrhclaketahoe.