Heart based communication can help | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Relationships play a major component in our lives. In actuality, they make up the majority of our lives. We have them everywhere and in many forms. When it comes to creating wellness and health for ourselves, harmonizing our relationships is one way we can make drastic improvements in our state of being.

Exploring, practicing and learning tools for effective communication is a resource we can use to make positive changes in our relationships and in our lives. Communication has a direct impact on the way we feel in our relationships and is an avenue we can consciously use to create more love and understanding between us and those around us.

Let’s face it, communicating how we truly feel can be vulnerable and isn’t as easy as it sounds. It requires us to be fully in touch with our own thoughts and feelings, and to share that with another.

At the same time, we must manage any internal triggers that may be coming up during conversation, which may show up in way of anger or a desire to flee. We can manage these triggers and responses by simply being aware of them and choosing to engage in conversation without letting anger or fear run the experience. This is applicable in our romantic partnerships, our family relationships, our work relationships, our friendships and even in some day-to-day interactions.

When we are triggered, it can be challenging to have a conversation from the heart. However, when we allow ourselves to do so, even when it is uncomfortable, it can lead to beneficial results. Heart based communication is when we allow ourselves to express, share and receive from others while coming from our heart.

When we come from our heart, we are not reacting from a place of anger or fear. We are grounded and in touch with ourselves. It is our heart that allows us to share how we truly feel. When we come from our heart, it allows us to be present with another and fully hear what they are saying. Coming from the heart makes it easier to move through an uncomfortable conversation and into a place of understanding, resolution and harmony.

If relationships are everywhere, wouldn’t we want them to be as harmonious as possible so that we are living in peace? The good news is that heart based communication is something that can be learned and it leads to positive results in our relationships and also in our bio-chemistry.

It allows our heart rate to be stabilized and creates coherence between our heart and brain. Once we learn tools for effective communication, we will have countless opportunities to practice them throughout the rest of our lives. It is something that we can get better at over time, leading to a happier life over time.

When we are happy and at peace, we are also on the path to health. Isn’t that something we all want?

Rooting for you,

Erin Ann Barcellos, ATP, MBW, HLC, is founder of Supported By Angels Center for Holistic Healing and can be reached at 530-318-4964 or erin809@supportedbyangels.com.