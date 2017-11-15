Heavenly gearing up for season opener

With a winter storm watch in the Tahoe region's forecast, Heavenly Mountain Resort is holding to its planned opening on Friday, Nov. 17

"We're thrilled to begin the ski season at Heavenly this Friday," Mike Goar, senior vice president of mountain division and chief operating officer of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in a Tuesday news release. "We've been hard at work making snow at every opportunity, and current forecasts are calling for snow. We're excited to begin another terrific ski season."

If everything goes according to plan, Heavenly will be the first South Shore ski resort to open for the 2017-18 season.

Mount Rose was the Tahoe-Truckee area's first resort to open, with a pair of days on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. It opened for daily operations on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort is planning to open on Nov. 22. Sierra-at-Tahoe has yet to publicly set a season opening date.

A winter storm watch is in effect above 7,000 feet from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday. Heavy, wet snow and high winds are expected, according to the National Weather Service. Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially over Donner Pass and Mount Rose and Echo summits.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet are possible between 7,500 – 8,000 feet. Accumulation below 7,500 feet is less certain and depends on how fast snow levels fall Thursday, but 4 or more inches are possible, according to NWS.