Heavenly Village’s summer concert series continues with Steel Breeze and Take Out | TahoeDailyTribune.com

What: Steel Breeze and Take Out

South Shore's free summer concert series at Heavenly Village continues with performances from two regional cover bands — Steel Breeze and Take Out — on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

"We make people get up out of their seats to dance and sing, and we love it when everybody is smiling and having a good time!" states the Steel Breeze website.

The group performs classics from the '70s, '80s and '90s, along with hits from present day. Look forward to hearing songs from artists such as Journey, Europe, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Paramore, Evanescence, DNCE, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Maroon 5 and many more!

Steel Breeze is made up of lead vocalist Tammy Tam Tam, drummer Spike, keyboardist Tommy, bassist Bag and guitarist Dan.

The five members take the stage in Heavenly Village on Friday, June 16, and are followed by a performance from Sacramento-based Take Out one day later.

Like Steel Breeze, Take Out is a cover band that plays hits dating back to the 1970s.

"Take Out will keep you on the dance floor all night with its fantastic blend of great dance songs… Don't miss 'em!" states the group's website.

Both Heavenly Village performances are open to audiences of all ages and begin at 5 p.m. They are free to attend.

Learn more about Steel Breeze at http://www.steelbreeze.info or on Facebook (@SteelBreezeBand), and Take Out at http://www.thebandtakeout.com.

Additional information about the Heavenly Village summer concerts series is found at http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action