Nevada lifts at Heavenly open after power outage | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Nevada lifts at Heavenly open after power outage

Courtesy / Tahoe SouthCourtesy / Tahoe South

Power outages due to heavy snow on power lines, strong winds and downed trees across El Dorado, Placer and Douglas counties affected parts of the bi-state Heavenly Mountain Resort Thursday morning.

According to Tweets from the ski resort, power has been resorted to the Nevada-side of the mountain as of approximately 9 a.m., and crews are working to get the lifts operational.