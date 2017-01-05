Nevada lifts at Heavenly open after power outage | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Power outages due to heavy snow on power lines, strong winds and downed trees across El Dorado, Placer and Douglas counties affected parts of the bi-state Heavenly Mountain Resort Thursday morning.

According to Tweets from the ski resort, power has been resorted to the Nevada-side of the mountain as of approximately 9 a.m., and crews are working to get the lifts operational.

Olympic, Northbowl, Gondola, and Big Easy are all open. Anyone skiing from CA to Gondola will have to ride back to bus at the end of the day — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) January 5, 2017

#MtnUpdate Power restored to NV side of mtn. No lift access at this time, mtn teams working to open. — HeavenlyConditions (@HVconditions) January 5, 2017