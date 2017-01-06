Heavy snow causes power problems around Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The wet cement Sierra snow, which was saturated with rain Wednesday, posed some problems for utility providers around Lake Tahoe Thursday.

The snow combined with strong winds and downed trees across affected parts of the bi-state Heavenly Mountain Resort Thursday morning, with a power outage on the Nevada side that lasted at least an hour, according to tweets from the resort.

It took approximately another hour to fire up the lifts on the Nevada side.

More than 600 Liberty Utilities customers in El Dorado and Placer counties were without power as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Crews were out through the night Wednesday and working into Thursday morning and through the day.

According to Liberty Utilities, all South Lake Tahoe customers’ power was restored as of 2:15 p.m.