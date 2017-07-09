Hiring event in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

El Dorado County Job Connections is hosting a free hiring event in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday, July 12.

The event is being hosted at the South Lake Tahoe Library at 1000 Rufus Allen Boulevard from 5:30 to 7 p.m. During the event, representatives from The Service Companies will share information about their organization, job opportunities and how to apply for current job openings. The Service Companies, based in Reno and serving the regional area, is a provider of managed, staffing and specialty services for the hospitality industry. Participants of the hiring event should bring their resumes and dress professionally. Interviews may be conducted onsite.

This event is offered as a community service through El Dorado County Job Connections. Job Connections is a program of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, and a member of America's Job Center of California, a network of employment service agencies across the state. Job Connections assists county residents with job searches, job skills trainings and workshops, resume development, work experience and more.

For information about these free job assistance services in El Dorado County, call 530-573-4330 in South Lake Tahoe or 530-642-4850 in Placerville, or visit http://www.edcgov.us/humanservices.