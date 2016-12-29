Iliza Shlesinger’s The Confirmed Kills Tour heads to MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

If you go …

With the way the entirety of 2016 has played out, the best way to end it is with an evening spent laughing. On Friday, Dec. 30, comedian Iliza Shlesinger’s The Confirmed Kills Tour makes a stop at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa.

Shlesinger, the only female and youngest comedian to win NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” has additionally made appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Today Show,” Comedy Central, “Hollywood Game Night,” and much, much more.

“Iliza’s stand-up credentials also include headlining the coveted Montreal ‘Just For Laughs Festival’ and ‘The New York Comedy Festival.’

“As a national headliner, Iliza tours year-round, selling out hundreds of clubs and colleges throughout the world. She also participated in the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s personal USO Tour throughout the Middle East and Europe, as well as Al Roker’s ‘Today Show’ USO Tour in Afghanistan, with Jay Leno and Craig Robinson,” states the comedian’s online biography.

“War Paint,” Shlesinger’s debut one-hour comedy special, climbed to No. 1 on the iTunes charts in 2013. Her follow-up Netflix Original Comedy Special, “Freezing Hot,” resulted in Esquire Magazine recognizing her as one of the top comedians today.

Shlesinger released her latest Netflix special, “Confirmed Kills,” in September earlier this year.

Tickets for the show range from $40-$50 and are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about Shlesinger at http://www.iliza.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action