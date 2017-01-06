Illusionist Rob Lake concludes Harrah’s Lake Tahoe residency on Saturday, Jan. 7 | TahoeDailyTribune.com

What: The Magic of Rob Lake

If you go …

After two weeks, Rob Lake’s residency at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is coming to a close. The illusionist’s final two performances are Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m.

Known for mesmerizing and award-winning illusions, Lake is the youngest magician to receive the Merlin Award as International Stage Magician of the Year. He notched the title, considered magic’s highest honor, in 2008.

“In addition to performing, Rob has served as magic consultant for network television series, films, and has created illusions for today’s most famous magicians.

“Rob’s magical effects can be seen in numerous theatrical productions across the globe, including the smash hit musicals ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ and in over 700 productions of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” states the performer’s online biography.

Lake’s show, titled “The Magic of Rob Lake,” includes illusions such as levitation and disappearing on a motorcycle.

“Audiences worldwide are captivated by Rob Lake’s incredible illusions, uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale,” concludes the bio.

Tickets for the two performances begin at $32.06, and are available online at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe is located at 18 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Learn more about Lake online at http://www.roblake.com, or interact with him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

— Lake Tahoe Action