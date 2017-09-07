Jackson Michelson headlines country night at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa

Originally from Corvallis, Oregon, country singer Jackson Michelson had a unique entry into the music business: His older brother was a Christian artist and Michelson spent his time selling merchandise at his sibling's shows.

"Touring the country at a young age lit a fire inside Michelson, who began playing in bands back at home. He started writing original music, too, drawing on his own experiences to create songs that balanced high-energy hooks with good-natured, real-world storylines.

"It was music shaped by what he listened to and where he came from," states the musician's online biography.

Eventually Michelson moved to Nashville, but only after he built a West Coast-centered fan base and spent years on the road.

"He opened for artists like Lee Brice, Blake Shelton and Frankie Ballard, earning new fans along the way. To him, those fans were everything.

"They were his muse, his support system, his champions. Crowd interaction became a crucial part of every Jackson Michelson show, and he always ended each gig the same way: by meeting fans, shaking hands and becoming friends with those who enjoyed his music," continues the bio.

Recommended Stories For You

Catch the country artist at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa on Friday, Sept. 8, at 9 p.m.

The show is free to attend for guests over the age of 21, and is held inside Blu Nightclub. Visit http://www.montbleuresort.com for additional details.

— Lake Tahoe Action