K-Von of ‘Last Comic Standing’ readies setlist for Crystal Bay Club Casino | TahoeDailyTribune.com

K-Von, who was a competitor on season nine of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” heads to Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Comedy Night on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 8:30 p.m., for a night of standup. The Reno, Nevada, native gained some recognition on “Disaster Date,” a TV show that aired on MTV in the late 2000s and used hidden cameras to record blind dates bound to go wrong — a show K-Von was formerly the star of.

“His standup comedy career has taken him around the world several times, performing in comedy clubs and theaters, for colleges and large non-profit organizations,” states K-Von’s online biography.

The up-and-coming comedian has also made appearances on SHOWTIME, CNN’s “HLN,” Good Morning America, BBC and NPR.

“K-Von has recently brought his acting to the big screen as the lead in ‘The Gingerdead Man 2’ along with roles in ‘Guardian Angel’ and the upcoming ‘Jimmy Vestvood,’” continues the biography.

The comedian received attention for his project “NOWRUZ: Lost & Found,” which he wrote and directed in 2015.

“In this 90-minute documentary film, he hilariously invites you along to retrace the roots he never knew and discover the dancing, food, clothing and traditions involved in the Persian New Year,” states the bio.

Tickets for Crystal Bay Club Casino’s comedy night are available in advance for $15 online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com, where additional information can also be found. Prices jump to $18 on the day of the show.

Crystal Bay Club Casino is located at 14 NV 28 in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

