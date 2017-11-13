Kings Beach murder victim, shooter identified

The victim of a deadly shooting in Kings Beach last weekend has been identified as a local resident, authorities said.

Isabelle C. Gallo, 34, of Kings Beach, was shot and killed at Northwood Pines, a long-term motel on Saturday, Nov. 4. Scott A. Kotter, 64, of Kings Beach, was identified as the shooter, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 6.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the manager of the long-term motel, where the shooting occurred, shot and killed a female tenant before turning the gun on himself … While there were no previous calls from these two to the sheriff’s office, there appears to be a long history of verbal altercations," the sheriff's office said.

“Kotter showed up at the woman’s room, they exchanged heated words, and he pulled a gun and shot her. Gallo’s boyfriend was present in the room, and as he ran to the bathroom window to escape, he was also shot at, but wasn’t hit. A moment later, Kotter shot himself.”

Law enforcement received a report of gunshots in the 8400 block of Trout Avenue around 4 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies discovered a man and woman, who had each suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The case is being investigated as a homicide and no suspects are outstanding. The investigation is ongoing.