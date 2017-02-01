Kingsbury trailhead could see improvements | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Improvements including restrooms and trash receptacles could be in the Kingsbury Grade North Trailhead’s future.

Pending approval by county commissioners Thursday, the county will seek a State of Nevada Recreational Trails Program Grant that would award up to $340,000 for improvements to the trailhead.

The grant is being sought in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Kingsbury General Improvement District and the Tahoe Rim Tail Association. If awarded to the county, it would require a 5-percent match. The match would be met by contributions from the county and its partnering organizations, according to a memo provided by the county.

The Kingsbury Grade North Trailhead is located at the top of Andria Way off Highway 207 (Kingsbury Grade). The trailhead serves the Tahoe Rim Trail and Genoa Peak Road, and is used by both off-roaders and hikers.

Currently the trailhead lacks amenities such as restrooms and trash receptacles.

If the grant is awarded, the improvements will be coordinated with more than $350,000 in paving and parking improvements set to be made by the Forest Service in 2018.

The project is estimated to have $9,000 in recurring annual expenses.