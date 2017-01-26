Kudos and Kindness: Lake Tahoe Women’s March a huge success | TahoeDailyTribune.com

One million thanks to all of you who made the Bi-State Women’s March Lake Tahoe a huge success. It was a very special event for our community thanks to all the media coverage, the city of SLT, the special care provided by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, the cooperation of Caltrans, the senior center, Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe, the dynamic organizational committee and more than 530 hardy people who came out to participate during a snowstorm.

It was a sight to behold!

Sincerely,

Vicki Raucci Gonzales

South Lake Tahoe, California