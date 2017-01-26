Kudos and kindness: Support for SAint Joseph Community Land Trust | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust wishes to thank the Pfund Family Foundation for its recent generous donation of $5,000. This contribution to our nonprofit organization will assist us considerably in our mission to improve the quality of life for individuals and families who cannot otherwise afford housing by acquiring real estate and developing programs to benefit communities in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The willingness of the Pfund Family Foundation to share its resources within the Lake Tahoe community is greatly appreciated. Without generous contributions such as theirs, Saint Joseph Community Land Trust would be unable to exist.

Saint Joseph Community Land Trust