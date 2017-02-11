Kudos: Barton Health donates gift cards to help the homeless | TahoeDailyTribune.com

On behalf of the Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, I would like to thank Barton Health employees and physicians for their incredible generosity.

In December, Barton Health departments participated in a fundraising drive for the South Lake Tahoe Warm Room. Employees and physicians donated $600 in gift cards and funds to support operations of the Warm Room and to allow Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless to purchase food and much-needed supplies to operate this winter. Barton Health’s contributions will help homeless individuals stay warm, prevent cold-related illnesses, and address some of the hurdles of overcoming homelessness.

The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is working together to end homelessness on the South Shore with community partners, including Barton Health. Our mission is to meet the needs of our neighbors experiencing homelessness by providing warm beds and promoting community awareness. We aim to give short-term assistance to our friends and neighbors who find themselves without housing this winter, and to provide resource referrals to help break the cycle of homelessness.

The community is invited to see the Warm Room at our open house honoring City Council member Wendy David on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 2179 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Together, we can all make a difference in helping members of our community who need our support.

Marissa Muscat

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless, executive director