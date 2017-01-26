Kudos: Strong showing at Connect for a Cause | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe South Shore Chamber of Commerce (Tahoe Chamber) would like to thank the community for supporting the local charity, Bread & Broth, at the annual Connect for a Cause Charity Mixer at Riva Grill on Jan. 12.

Over 100 people attended the event and together raised $1,299 for Bread & Broth. Tahoe Chamber couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout and the amount of donations received for the B&B 4 Kids program. We’d like to thank Riva Grill for hosting the event and providing the generous spread. Tahoe Chamber would also like to thank Lauren Lindley Photography for providing a mobile photo booth that allowed guests to try on costumes and take fun photos to remember the night.

A special thank you to all of the businesses that provided great raffle prizes, including Artemis Lakefront Café, The Attic Thrift Store, CALSTAR, Epic Tahoe Adventures, Fresh Ketch, Heart Rock Herb & Spice, Heavenly | Kirkwood, Heavenly Sports, Lakeside Inn and Casino, Lake Tahoe Cruises | Zephyr Cove Resort, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, McP’s Taphouse, Mott Canyon Bar & Grill, Oakley, Overland Meat & Seafood Co., Powder House Ski & Snowboard, Reclaimed Tahoe, Samurai Restaurant, and Summit to Shore Chiropractic.

This event wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Tahoe Chamber members and the community. We look forward to seeing you next year!

Tahoe Chamber