Kudos: Successful ‘learn to ski day’ in South Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

South Lake Tahoe ice arena staff,

The teachers and students at Visions in Education Charter School would like to thank the South Lake Tahoe ice arena for hosting a “learn to skate day” for our students. The students were given two hours of ice time at no cost with rentals included to learn to skate, and to have a chance to practice their skills with their peers. Special thanks to the Lake Tahoe Icemen junior hockey players who were on hand to skate with the kids and play some fun games on the ice with them. We really enjoyed our time at the South Lake Tahoe ice arena and really appreciate being included in their wonderful skating programs offered to local schools.

Thank you again,

Bonnie Fiegel, Carey Brown, Amber Stephen

Visions in Education credentialed teachers