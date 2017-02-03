Kudos: Thanks to South Lake Tahoe Public Works for hard work | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Thank you to the city of South Lake Tahoe Public Works for setting the record straight with this interview, and thanks to the Tribune for this insightful and informative article that every single Tahoe-winter-complaining local needs to read right now.

To said critics around town and on social media who just can’t seem to get on the bright side of snow removal, I would say this: These guys and gals are working 12-hour shifts around the clock 24/7; they are dealing with the weather and the cold and the traffic and the snow and the tourists on the road … just like you are! They have homes in this town and families to support … just like you do!

The whiners and the haters and those complaining locals who aren’t able to appreciate these facts need to give it a rest, and start showing some gratitude to our plowers who are working overtime and barely managing to take the time to eat and sleep (when is the last time you worked that hard?), while they deal as best they can with 25 feet of snow in 25 days. Give it a rest, and be thankful that you even get to inhabit a place that experiences storms like this. If you are out driving and living here in the first place, then you are extremely lucky!

Sincerely,

Kalotina Reilly

South Lake Tahoe, California