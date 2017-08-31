Labor Day at Lake Tahoe: Carnival, laser show, concerts and more on tap

Holiday weekends in Lake Tahoe are always bustling, and Labor Day is no different. From outdoor concerts to laser shows, winter gear sales, a midway festival and even a chili cook-off, here's what you need to check out during your three-day weekend in the basin.

Eric Church

The country superstar closes out the 2017 Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series with performances on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3. Known for hits like "Springsteen," "Drink in My Hand" and "Give Me Back My Hometown," Church takes the stage at Harveys Outdoor Arena at 7 p.m. on both nights and is sure to provide fans with a good time.

The gigs come as part of Church's Holdin' My Own tour, a 62-stop run across more than 40 states and provinces in under five months.

Up-and-coming country singer Margo Price opens both South Shore shows. Tickets begin at $69.50, plus tax and fees, and are available at http://www.ticketmaster.com.

Labor Day Lasers at Lakeview

In place of fireworks, South Lake Tahoe is hosting an all-new laser show known as "Laser Day" in honor of the Monday holiday. Held at Lakeview Commons, the event resembles the summer Live at Lakeview series that came to a close on Aug. 31.

Featuring food trucks, local vendors, a beer and wine garden, a live DJ and more, this family-friendly party is free to attend and begins at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, with the 30-minute laser show starting four hours later.

A free bike valet offers easy access to the venue, which has limited parking.

Heavenly Village

Stateline is always an entertainment hub, but Heavenly Village's first-ever Midway Art & Music Festival is sure to draw in larger crowds. From Friday through Sunday, Sept. 1-3, the venue will host a carnival midway, food, live music and additional performers. Admission is free and open to all, and the fun lasts from 1-9:30 p.m. each day.

Look forward to the Reno World Dance Collective, plein air and caricature artists, balloon art, jugglers, and carnival rides such as Samba Balloon, Loop O Plane, Tea Cups and more.

Headlining musicians include Failure Machine, Jelly Bread, DJ Ca$h Ma$ter$ and Steel Breeze. Check out http://www.tahoesouth.com for more information.

Also at Heavenly Village (from Friday through Monday, Sept. 1-4) is Good Sam Safe Ride's Labor Day Car Show. The weekend-long event will award over 20 trophies to participating vehicles — see http://www.theshopsatheavenly.com and http://www.goodsamsaferide.com for additional details.

Labor Day Tent Sales

Heavenly Mountain Resort hosts a winter gear sale to prep for the upcoming season. The tent sale, held at the California Main Lodge, offers savings up to 70 percent on overstock ski and board gear, apparel and accessories. Brands include Salomon, Atomic, Burton, The North Face, Patagonia and others.

Open Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sale is a great chance to load up on equipment needed for the 2017-18 ski and ride season. Learn more at http://www.skiheavenly.com.

On the North Shore? Northstar California holds a similar sale. Visit http://www.northstarcalifornia.com for more.

Thin Air Chili Cook-Off

On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Kirkwood Village Plaza hosts the 2017 Thin Air Chili Cook-Off, which invites guests to spend a few hours sampling chili, beer and wine at an event that benefits the Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department.

The cook-off, held from noon through 4 p.m., also features live music from Mo'z Motley Blues and a Kids Zone with games and face painting for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are $30 for adults older than 21, and $10 for chili tasting without beer or wine. Learn more at http://www.kmpud.com.

Summer Luau

Tahoe Beach Retreat brings island fun to the mountains with its next luau dinner, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. Enjoy dinner — a buffet with salad, fruit, salmon, Kahlua pig and more — while watching a show on the beach with the whole family.

Adult tickets cost $60, children 12 and under enter for $30 and children younger than 3 years enter for free. Additional information is available at http://www.tahoebeachretreat.com.