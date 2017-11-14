Lake Tahoe AleWorX’s hosts tropical Tap Takeover

If you go …

Lake Tahoe AleWorX, a 30-handle taproom found on Tahoe's South Shore, is known for its regular Tap Takeovers — and the next installment welcomes a variety of Maui Brewing Co. libations on Thursday, Nov. 16.

While the complete taplist for the event has yet to be released, the brewery is known for its four main beers: Bikini Blonde, Big Swell, Pineapple Mana and Coconut Hiwa.

The Bikini Blonde, a lager, is "a clean, crisp and refreshing Helles, perfect any time," according to the Maui Brewing Co. website.

The brewery's Big Swell is an IPA that features "tropical citrus hops," continues the site, which also states that the Pineapple Mana (a wheat beer) is a "smooth-bodied, tropical brew" that gets its sweetness from Maui Gold pineapple.

Maui Brewing Co.'s final flagship beer — the Coconut Hiwa — is a porter with "hand-toasted coconut and hints of mocha."

Stay tuned to the Lake Tahoe AleWorX Facebook page (@laketahoealeworx) for the latest information about the Maui Brewing Co. Tap Takeover.

Additional information about AleWorX is available at http://www.laketahoealeworx.com, and more about Maui Brewing Co. is found at http://www.mauibrewingco.com.

Admission is free, and Lake Tahoe AleWorX is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

