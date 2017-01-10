Lake Tahoe weather update: US 50 remains closed for avalanche control | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

According to the California Department of Transportation, U.S. 50 remains closed between Twin Bridges and Meyers for avalanche control.

The estimated time of reopening currently is 2 p.m.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

The recent snow storm has been declared a tier 4 storm — the highest level storm — and the city of South Lake Tahoe is asking motorists to remain off the roads if possible.

While city snow removal crews are out throughout the city, crews will focus on primary arterial and collector roadways, including:

Pioneer Trail

Al Tahoe Boulevard

Tahoe Keys Boulevard

Venice Drive

Sierra Boulevard

Ski Run Boulevard

Per a media release form the city: “Do not attempt to travel as first responders may not be able to rescue you. Travel may already be impossible with several road closures due to heavy snow already being reported.”

A blizzard warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a winter storm advisory that is currently set to expire at 4 a.m. Thursday. According to the National Weather Service in Reno, snow accumulation through the storm could range from 3 to 7 feet at lake level and 5 to 10 feet above elevations greater than 7,000 feet.

Snow removal crews will attempt to plow residential neighborhoods after primary roadways have been cleared. According to the media release, the city of South Lake Tahoe has 259 lane miles of roadways, and the heavy snowfall could will likely lead to deep snow berms.

“We ask for the community’s patience as it may be sometime before we are able to remove snow in the residential neighborhoods and it may be a single lane plow.”

An avalanche warning for the Sierra backcountry, including in the greater Lake Tahoe area, remains in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

The city of South Lake Tahoe and other government agencies have closed local offices for the day and called off nonessential personnel due to a winter storm that as of Tuesday morning had already dumped about 1 foot of snow at lake level on the South Shore.

While snow removal crews will continue to be out in full force, administrative offices will be closed Tuesday to nonessential personnel due to an “extraordinary snow event,” the city of South Lake Tahoe announced just before 9 a.m.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit offices in South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village are closed today and will remain closed tomorrow. The Fores Service intends to reopen the offices Thursday morning, conditions permitting.

Snow reports so far. Thanks to @NWSSacramento for the west side reports. pic.twitter.com/M6pjuI20G1 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 10, 2017

Road conditions are very poor at lake level even for the most experience long time Lake Tahoe residents — Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) January 10, 2017

A traffic hold on U.S. 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers was lifted around 8 a.m. following avalanche control.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Lake Tahoe Community College will be closed for a second day in a row due to weather.

Both announcements came early Tuesday morning, with both South Shore educations institutions citing unsafe blizzard conditions. Additionally, Douglas County School District’s George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School are both closed on the Nevada side of the South Shore.

Along with classes being canceled, all offices and departments on campus are also closed for the day. The college is advising student to check their email for messages form winter instructors.

The college expects another notification to go out Wednesday morning. School closure information for Lake Tahoe Unified School district can be found here.

A winter storm advisory had been issued through Thursday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) updated that warning early Tuesday morning to a blizzard warning through 10 a.m. Wednesday. A winter storm advisory is in effect from then until 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to NWS in Reno, snow accumulation through the storm could range from 3 to 7 feet at Lake Tahoe level and 5 to 10 feet above elevations greater than 7,000 feet.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Monday evening for the Sierra backcountry, including in the greater Lake Tahoe area. The warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The California Department of Transportation reports that traffic is being held on U.S. 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers for avalanche control. There is no expected time for opening. Chain controls are in effect from 1.5 miles west of Kyburz to Meyers.