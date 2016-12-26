Lake Tahoe Corvette Club donates to Christmas Cheer All Year | TahoeDailyTribune.com

A new Corvette filled with stuffed toys made a special delivery earlier this month to Christmas Cheer All Year.

The delivery was made by two members of the Lake Tahoe Corvette Club, Bill Kirschner and Jeanette Moynier.

“I know the toys will be appreciated by all those that receive them,” Kirschner said.

Every other year, the Lake Tahoe Corvette Club makes a sizable donation using the proceeds of its Corvette show, according to Kirschner. The show hosts approximately 200 beautiful Corvettes from all over the U.S.

The 2017 Lake Tahoe Corvette Club Corvette show in slated for June 22-25 at the Montbleu Resort parking lot in Stateline.

Visit laketahoecorvetteclub.org for more information.