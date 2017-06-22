Lake Tahoe Corvette Club hosts 13th annual car show at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa | TahoeDailyTribune.com

When: Friday through Sunday, June 23-25, 9 a.m.

The annual Corvettes at Lake Tahoe car show returns to South Shore for its 13th year on Friday, June 23.

Over 150 Corvette owners are expected at the event, which concludes Sunday, June 25, and features raffles, vendors, music, a poker run, awards and more.

"Registration of participating Corvettes takes place Thursday through Saturday, with judging and awards ceremony on Saturday," states Tahoe South's online page for the show.

Early registration is conducted all day — from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. — on Thursday, June 22.

Public viewing is held from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, when tickets are sold for the raffle drawing.

"On Friday afternoon enjoy the camaraderie of our Hospitality Event! Optional activities during the weekend include a slot tournament, poker run, raffle and an optional tour to the Thunderbird Lodge, one of Tahoe's most historic sites.

"On Saturday, the corvettes will be judged by your fellow participants and the trophies will be awarded," states the Lake Tahoe Corvette Club website.

Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a variety of vendor booths and buy souvenirs while listening to live music.

Corvettes at Lake Tahoe, which takes place at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa, is free to attend.

The venue is located at 55 U.S. 50 in Stateline.

Additional information, including a complete schedule of weekend events, is available online at http://www.laketahoecorvetteclub.org.

