Lake Tahoe eateries offer variety of Christmas feasts | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Visiting Lake Tahoe for Christmas, or are you a local who doesn’t want to deal with the hassle of preparing a holiday meal? Don’t sweat it: countless restaurants will open their doors to provide great food fit for festivities.

If you’re on the South Shore, be sure to check out spots like Camp Richardson’s The Beacon Bar & Grill — which will offer a four-course prix fixe menu including stuffed mushrooms, prime rib, cheesecake and more — Jimmy’s at the Landing, The Chart House, Riva Bar & Grill, Kalani’s and more. Restaurants located inside the Stateline casinos will also be open.

Whether you’re looking for a brewery, a fancy eatery like Friday’s Station, or something in between, there is something for everyone. Visit http://www.tahoesouth.com for a complete list of restaurants and menus.

Spending the holiday on the North Shore? Check out Jake’s on the Lake.

“We’ll be serving our regular dinner menu along with Chef Yorkey’s Seasonal Specials. Reservations are available from 4-8 p.m.,” states the restaurant’s website. Learn more at http://www.jakestahoe.com.

Those in Tahoe City should visit Granlibakken Tahoe — the resort will have two days of holiday-related activities. The annual Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade takes place on Saturday evening, prior to the Christmas Day feast 24 hours later.

“Enjoy a feast prepared for you and your family at Granlibakken Tahoe. A delicious Christmas buffet is prepared and served on Christmas Day, with vegetarian options as well. The Christmas buffet is included for all lodging guests,” states Granlibakken Tahoe’s website. Additional information can be located at http://www.granlibakken.com.

— Lake Tahoe Action