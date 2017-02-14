Lake Tahoe Home of the Week: All about the space | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe Home of the Week: All about the space
February 14, 2017
This well appointed family home is located in the sunny flat neighborhood of Meyers close to Lake Tahoe golf course, Lake Baron, Tahoe Paradise Park and a short walk to the Truckee River.
With a downstairs living room, this home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, with vaulted ceilings downstairs, recessed lighting, and rich Brazilian cherry wood hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The sunny and spacious kitchen features granite counters, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances.
There also is a downstairs half bath and direct access to the two-car garage. Just off the kitchen and dining area is a paver patio with a hot tub, an additional large shed, greenhouse and fully landscaped backyard. Upstairs features a master bedroom with a private balcony offering mountain views, and a master bath with a separate large shower and jetted tub, and his and hers sinks. Two more bedrooms, a full guest bathroom and a laundry room with extra storage are also located on the top floor.