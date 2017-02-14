Lake Tahoe Home of the Week: All about the space | TahoeDailyTribune.com

This well appointed family home is located in the sunny flat neighborhood of Meyers close to Lake Tahoe golf course, Lake Baron, Tahoe Paradise Park and a short walk to the Truckee River.

With a downstairs living room, this home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, with vaulted ceilings downstairs, recessed lighting, and rich Brazilian cherry wood hardwood floors throughout the main living area. The sunny and spacious kitchen features granite counters, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances.

There also is a downstairs half bath and direct access to the two-car garage. Just off the kitchen and dining area is a paver patio with a hot tub, an additional large shed, greenhouse and fully landscaped backyard. Upstairs features a master bedroom with a private balcony offering mountain views, and a master bath with a separate large shower and jetted tub, and his and hers sinks. Two more bedrooms, a full guest bathroom and a laundry room with extra storage are also located on the top floor.