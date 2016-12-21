 Lake Tahoe Humane Society pet of the week | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe Humane Society pet of the week

Lucille the corn snake is looking for a new home. She is around 3 feet long and eats frozen/thawed mice. She has a 3-foot tank with a lid to go home with, but will need lighting and heating equipment. You must bring the equipment to the shelter if you wish to adopt her. Please come visit Lucille at the El Dorado County Animal Services, 530-573-7925. For Spay-Neuter services and other support, call the Lake Tahoe Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 530-542-2857. We are happy to say Heavenly, last weekâs pet, is now at her forever home.Courtesy photo |

