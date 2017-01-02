Lake Tahoe man arrested after standoff with SWAT team | TahoeDailyTribune.com

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A North Lake Tahoe man was arrested Friday afternoon after a more-than-two-hour standoff with authorities, officials said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to a residence on Winding Way, west of Highway 28, after a man — a 28-year-old Incline Village resident — barricaded himself in a bedroom and was acting “extremely erratically” following a family disturbance, according to a statement from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WCSO, the sheriff’s office SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were deployed after the man voiced threats against himself and officers on the scene. He further indicated that he may have rigged the entry way to the room with explosives.

After successful negotiations, the man surrendered at roughly 1:05 p.m. without incident, according to WCSO. No explosives were found at the residence.

The Parole and Probation Division of the Nevada Department of Public Safety had recently issued a warrant for the man’s arrest for parole violations.

According to WCSO, he was transported to the Carson City jail, where he was booked for the probation violation charge; he remained jailed Saturday.