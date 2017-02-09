Lake Tahoe pet of the week: Horace | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Courtesy |
Horace is 8 years old and he loves kids cats and car rides. He does well with most other dogs but does prefer the ladies. He came to the shelter when his owner became homeless. His adoption fee has been partially paid. Come visit Horace out at the El Dorado County Animal Services, 530-573-7925. Donât forget: All animals come spayed or neutered, with all vaccinations and a microchip. For spay-neuter services and other support, call the Lake Tahoe Humane Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at 530-542-2857. Update on last weekâs pet of the week: Gambit found his new forever home.