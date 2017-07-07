Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival begins in Incline Village with ‘Love’s Labour’s Lost’ | TahoeDailyTribune.com

The 45th annual Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival (LTSF) launches this weekend with two performances of "Love's Labour's Lost."

"In Shakespeare's romantic comedy, 'Love's Labour's Lost,' when a King decrees that his court be free of women so that he and his men may study without distraction, what could possibly go wrong? Nothing, until a beautiful princess and her delectable entourage pay a visit and put the men's resolve to the ultimate test.

"Love letters gone awry set in motion a series of hysterical misadventures, which turns the court topsy-turvy in a Shakespearean study of 'Wooing 101,'" states the LTSF website.

The show plays Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Can't make it this weekend? Don't fret: "Love's Labour's Lost" returns to LTSF multiple times throughout the remainder of the summer, the next visit of which comes July 18-19.

Tickets range from $27 to $99 for adults and $15 to $25 for guests 25 years of age and younger.

Performances are held on the Warren Edward Trepp Stage at Sand Harbor, located at 2005 Highway 28 in Incline Village.

Learn more about the festival and purchase tickets online at http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com.

In addition to "Love's Labour's Lost," LTSF is also home to "The Hound of the Baskervilles," a Sherlock Holmes "whodunit" originally written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this summer. The festival will also host Showcase Series performances, which includes a performance by the Reno Philharmonic and more.

— Lake Tahoe Action