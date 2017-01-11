Lake Tahoe weather update: Additional foot of snow could fall in the high country around Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

UPDATE 11 a.m.

Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected to fall at lake level around Tahoe through early Thursday morning.

Another foot of snow could fall at elevations greater than 7,000 feet, the National Weather Service in Reno warns.

Winds are expected to be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as strong as 30 mph. On the Sierra Ridge gusts could exceed 100 mph.

Additional accumulation would add to already impressive totals recorded around Lake Tahoe. Heavenly Mountain Resort has recorded 48 inches of new snow in 24 hours and 9 feet in three days.

UPDATE 6:55 a.m. Lake Tahoe traffic update: US 50 opens west of Meyers, I-80 remains closed



Caltrans is reporting that U.S. 50 is open between Pollock Pines and Meyers. The highway had been closed for about 11 hours at Echo Summit due to avalanche dangers.

With a high wind advisory in effect between the El Dorado County line and the Nevada stateline, Caltrans says travel is not recommended for campers, trailers or permit loads. Chain controls are in effect between Meyers and Sand Flat.

Interstate 80 was still closed as of 6:55 a.m. Wednesday between Colfax and the Nevada stateline.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lake Tahoe South Shore schools, college closed Wednesday due to winter weather

For a third day in a row, Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Lake Tahoe Community College will be closed Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions that dumped multiple feet of snow Tuesday, causing significant issues on roadways and snapping power lines.

Douglas County School District’s George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School also closed on the Nevada side of the South Shore. All these schools were closed Tuesday as blizzard conditions bore down on the region.

The storm shuttered government offices including in South Lake Tahoe, where nonessential personnel were told to stay home, and the U.S. Forest Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit offices in South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village were closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

There were traffic holds on U.S. 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers for avalanche control most of Tuesday up until the evening, when the highway was closed at Echo Summit from Sly Park to Meyers due to avalanche conditions.

The California Department of Transportation had hoped to have the highway open Wednesday morning, but as of 6 a.m. U.S. 50 was still closed. North of Lake Tahoe, Interstate 80 also remained closed Wednesday morning between Colfax and the Nevada stateline.