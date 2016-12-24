Lake Tahoe South Shore ski resorts report 10-15 inches of new snow | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Christmas came early for those in the Tahoe Basin who had fresh snow at the top of their wish list.

South Shore ski resorts reported 10-15 inches of new snow over the past 24 hours as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, reports from people around Lake Tahoe ranged from 3 to 8 inches of new snow at lake level, according to a post on opensnow.com.

And more snow is expected.

“We could add another inch or two from snow showers this morning,” wrote Bryan Allegretto, snow forecaster at opensnow.com and author of the Saturday morning report. “There is a steady band of snow moving through from North to South this morning. It is moving slowly. So the total variance will adjust with the new storm totals tomorrow morning.”

Beyond Saturday, the National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny conditions with a high of 33 degrees Sunday.

On area highways, the snow is forcing the implementation of chain laws, including on U.S. 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers. On State Route 89, chains are required between Markleeville and Woodfords, and from Picketts Junction to 2.7 miles south of the junction with U.S. 50.

Visit http://bit.ly/2hC1RIM to get up-to-date information on area highway conditions.