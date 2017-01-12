Lake Tahoe Unified School District closed, LTCC and Douglas County schools opening Thursday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Lake Tahoe Unified School District is closed, while Lake Tahoe Community College and schools in Zephyr Cove are opening today following several days defined by snow and closures around the Tahoe Basin.

The district cited blizzard conditions and snow removal operations restricting school buses ability to navigate routes.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in Reno extended a winter storm warning to 10 a.m. An additional 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall, with a foot or more above 7,000 feet. Winds are expected to range from 10 to 15 mph.

Elsewhere on the South Shore, George Whittell High School (WHS) and Zephyr Cove Elementary School (ZCES) in Nevada are open today. However, school buses will stop only at the following designated stops.

The corner of Tina Court and Ski Court for students living in the Tramway and Kingsbury Village area:

WHS – Bus will arrive at 6:40 a.m. and depart at 7:05 a.m.

ZCES – Bus will arrive at 7:57 a.m. and depart at 8:20 a.m.

Glenbrook area will board at the entrance to Glenbrook

WHS – Bus will arrive at 6:32 a.m.

ZCES – Bus will arrive at 7:36 a.m.

Douglas County School District reminds parents that they are responsible for delivering students to the main bus stops in the morning and picking them up from the same stop in the afternoon.

Roads and parking lots at Lake Tahoe Community College are clear and the power is on. The college recommends students and staff use their best judgement when trying to determine if it is safe to travel.

“If it is unsafe to leave your home, staying put may be your best option,” the college posted on its website. “If you are coming in, please give yourself lots of extra time to make the drive to campus. Drive safely, and use caution when walking.”

Staff should contact their supervisor and students should contact their instructors is they are unable to travel today.