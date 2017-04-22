Lake Tahoe US 50 revitalization project environmental document released | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Transportation and planning agencies will release the U.S. 50/South Shore Community Revitalization Project environmental document on Monday, April 24, for public comment.

The document, according to a press release from the Tahoe Transportation District, includes detailed reports on the five alternatives being evaluated for the project.

The public has 75 days to offer input on the adequacy of information on the Environment Impact Statement (NEPA), Environmental Impact Report (CEQA), and Environmental Impact Statement (TRPA). The joint document is located on the TTD website at http://www.tahoetransportation.org/us50.

Public comments on the technical adequacy of the document can be submitted through July 7 at 5 p.m.

Comments will be considered when determining the preferred project alternative that best meets the project's purpose and needs, overall goals and objectives.