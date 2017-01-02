Lake Tahoe weather: 1 foot of snow already recorded, 2-3 more in forecast | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRUCKEE. Calif. — Mother Nature is off to a fine start to the year 2017, bringing a series of snow storms that figure to cover ski resorts in plenty of powder this week.

The Tahoe-Truckee region is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. PST Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno, before a winter storm warning kicks in from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Thursday.

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the region is being pelted with several inches of snow, making for dangerous driving conditions across Sierra passes; chain controls are in effect across all major highways.

According to NWS, a foot of snow has already fallen at upper mountain at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, wth 6 inches at the base. Elsewhere, 10 inches has fallen at upper mountain at Homewood, with 8 inches up top at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort.

According to NWS, 10 to 20 inches of snow at higher elevations west of Highway 89 could fall by Tuesday morning, with 10 to 15 inches likely in the Northern Carson range near Mt. Rose. Five to 10 inches are likely at lake level.

The second storm is expected to bring an additional 2 to 3 feet of snow above 7,000 feet, according to NWS, with 12 to 18 inches likely at lake level.

Throughout the stories, wind gusts of up to 40 mph may result in areas go blowing snow, with reduced visibility and periods of whiteout conditions.

“Winds will be over 60 mph for exposed ridges,” according to the weather service.

Motorists should prepare for the most dangerous of driving conditions, and if possible, avoid travel altogether.

Visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/hq/roadinfo/tahoe.htm to stay up to date with road conditions.