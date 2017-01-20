Lake Tahoe weather: 2 to 4 more feet of snow expected by Monday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Tired of shoveling yet? Conserve your strength because another 2 to 4 feet of snow is expected to fall at lake level over the weekend in the Sierras.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area — including South Lake Tahoe, Truckee, Stateline and Incline Village — until 4 a.m. Monday.

Snow is expected to fall steadily from Friday to Saturday morning. A short break in snowfall is anticipated Saturday afternoon and evening before the strongest of the storms arrives Saturday night and continues into Monday morning.

Above 7,000 feet, this will translate into 3 to 6 feet of snow.

Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph — with gusts of 35 mph — are forecasted through Saturday, followed by possible gusts of 55 mph Saturday night and Sunday.

The NWS said to avoid travel this weekend if possible. Roads will be snow-covered and there will be periods of low visibility due to wind-swept snow.

“Expect areas of blizzard conditions late Saturday night through Sunday evening,” the agency reported on Thursday. “Travel may become impossible Sunday.”

According to NWS, this latest batch of storms will bring the snowpack in many parts of the Sierras to the average springtime — April 1 — maximum.

PLOWING

City crews plowed through the night after Thursday’s dumping of snow, and will continue their rotation of two 12-hour shifts throughout the weekend in an effort to keep the 259 miles of city roads safe for residents.

“Beginning in the morning of Friday, Jan. 20, snow removal crews will begin removing one additional side of the roadway in the most impacted and narrowed roads in city neighborhoods,” said public information officer Tracy Franklin. “This effort will continue through Saturday.”

Sunday to Monday crews will resume clearing snow from primary and collector roadways such as Pioneer Trail, Al Tahoe Boulevard, Tahoe Keys Boulevard, Venice Drive, Sierra Boulevard and Ski Run Boulevard.

“Once these roadways are cleared, city snow removal crews will return to removing snow from the center lane roadways in neighborhoods,” noted Franklin.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the NWS is anticipating a break in the storm systems until the beginning of February, giving crews the opportunity to continue clearing roadways in city neighborhoods.

“As a reminder, we ask the community to not park on the streets during snow removal. [During] snow conditions, snow plows have the right of way on streets and vehicles left unattended in the streets are subject to citation and/or tow,” explained Franklin. “The best policy is to keep your vehicles parked off the streets at all times.”