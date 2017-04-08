Lake Tahoe weather: Nearly 2 feet of snow recorded in 24 hours, more expected today | TahoeDailyTribune.com

Many ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are set to close at the end of the month, but it’s not due to a lack of snow. South Shore resorts received a foot and a half of snow in 24 hours and more is expected today.

Additional snow is in the forecast through the morning, eventually tapering off in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Reno, which has issued a winter storm warning through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Anywhere from 6 to 18 inches could fall above 7,000 feet, while lake level could receive another 3 to 6 inches with localized higher amounts along California Route 89.

Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 21 inches of snow in 24 hours, pushing the season total beyond the 600-inch mark. Sierra-at-Tahoe has received 606 inches of snow this season. Kirkwood Mountain and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 18 inches of snow in 24 hours just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Along with snow, strong winds are expected to linger in the region Saturday morning with winds ranging between 30 and 40 mph and 90 mph along the higher mountain peaks and ridges. Significant travel disruptions are expected on mountain passes in the Sierra including Donner, Echo, Spooner and Mount Rose summits, NWS warns. Heavy wet snow combined with strong winds could cause downed trees and power outages.