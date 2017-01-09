Lake Tahoe weather: Rain turns to snow, 4-8 feet possible by Thursday | TahoeDailyTribune.com

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On the heels of a storm that brought torrential rain and flooding throughout the Reno-Tahoe region, the next system began Monday morning and is expected to bring snow and high winds to the area.

According to the National Weather Service in Reno, a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday, with periods of heavy snow continuing through Wednesday night.

Four to eight feet of snow is forecast above 7,000 feet, with 2 to 5 feet possible at lake level, according to NWS.

Wind gusts at lake level and in Truckee of up to 45 mph are expected, with Sierra ridge gusts topping 100 mph at times, making for extremely dangerous travel conditions — and coupled with recent rainfall and fooding, it’s advised that if you can avoid any travel, to please do so.

“Dangerous conditions will exist for travel and outdoor activities with heavy snow accumulation on all Sierra passes,” according to NWS. “The combination of heavy snow and gusty wind may make for whiteout conditions with blizzard conditions possible Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.”

School is closed today across Incline Village and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District due to the storms.

Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for road conditions and chain requirements at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Power outages have been common with the most recent set of storms and are likely to occur this week. Visit http://https://california.libertyutilities.com/truckee/residential to follow updates from Liberty Utilities. Visit http://web.tdpud.org/Dashboards/OutageCenter/rdPage.aspx for updates from the Truckee Donner PUD.

Avalanche danger is currently “considerate,” according to the Sierra Avalanche Center, though conditions will likely worse as the week progresses. Visit http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ to stay up to date.