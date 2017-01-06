Lake Tahoe Weather: Region bracing for torrential rains following 5-plus feet of snow | TahoeDailyTribune.com

STORM PREPARATION

Stay home — If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be.

Get sand bags — Sand bags are available at the City yard at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd and also at Fire Station #3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Clear storm drains — There are 1,874 storm drains in the city. City crews will be out clearing to clear high priority drains in expected flood areas. Residents can also help by clearing any storm drains in front of their home. Use a shovel or pick to break ice and snow away from storm drains so that water can enter the drains.

Prepare for utility outage — Gather flashlights and replace batteries. During the storm, Liberty Utility crews will work 24/7 to restore power where needed. To report a power outage, call 844-245-6868.

Keep roofs cleared — Snow with high water content is heavy. When it’s followed up by torrential rain, existing snow on your roof will become heavier. Spend Friday and Saturday clearing as much snow off your residential structures before the next storm arrives.

Expect berms — Heavy snow is more difficult to plow and often results in berms in driveways and at street intersections.

Stock up on supplies — People using oxygen tanks need to have battery back-up power on hand. Residents should store up on food, water, batteries, pet food.

ONCE THE STORM ARRIVES

Avoid pools of water — Don’t drive through water that is too deep. If flooding occurs, don’t drive through it.

Stay informed — Go online, tune into TV, radio stations and/or social media for storm updates.

Get the word out — Advise neighbors, friends and family of expected flooding and to plan and prepare.

Emergency operations — Stay up to date with emergency and weather information with the city’s social media accounts, Twitter feed, Facebook, and NewsFlash reports (www.cityofslt.us/signup).